Tottenham Sent Scouts To Watch €20m Jose Mourinho Target Vedat Muriqi Over The Weekend

Tottenham sent scouts to watch Fenerbahce forward Vedat Muriqi in the 5-2 victory over Gencerbirligi in Istanbul on Friday according to Fanatik.

Per the source, Muriqi is on Jose Mourinho’s shortlist and the Portuguese manager is keen on signing the powerful striker.

The report claims that the Yellow Canaries value Muriqi as being worth €20m and will not accept a figure below their asking price.

Muriqi has another three-years remaining on his Fenerbahce contract after joining the Super Lig outfit last summer from Rizespor.

Several other European sides are also interested but Tottenham is reported to be the most serious about signing the 25-year-old.

The Kosovo international put on an impressive display against Genclerbirligi scoring a brace against the Ankara based side.

Muriqi has been one of the most in-form players in the league this term scoring a total of 10 goals and providing three assists in 14 games in all competitions.

The 1.94m tall striker has 23 caps for Kosovo having scored eight goals for his national team.