Tottenham set to open talks with Fenerbahce over star goalkeeper, Mourinho gives green light

Tottenham are set to open talks with Fenerbahce over star goalkeeper Altay Bayindir according to Fanatik.

Per the source, Spurs manager Jose Mourinho has given the green light to make a move for Bayindir.

The Turkey international is reportedly viewed as a potential replacement for Michel Vorm who is out of contract at the end of the season.

The problem is that Bayindir has another two years left on his contract and Fenerbahce will not want to sell their star man on the cheap this summer – which could prove a problem if Spurs view him as a second choice keeper.

The Yellow Canaries are, however, facing a debt crisis which could force them to consider offers to meet their Financial Fair Play requirements.

The 21-year-old keeper has been a key player for Fenerbahce since joining from Ankaragucu on a €1.5m move last season.

Spurs face competition from Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin who are also interested.

Bayindir has kept five clean sheets in 22 games for the Yellow-Navy Blues this season.

Fenerbahce are currently third in the Super Lig table but are tied on the same points with league leaders Galatasaray and second-placed Besiktas.