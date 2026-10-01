Tottenham Target Beşiktaş Striker Oh Hyeon-gyu with Son Heung-min Advising Move

Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur have identified Beşiktaş striker Oh Hyeon-gyu as a primary central target ahead of the upcoming January transfer window, with South Korea legend Son Heung-min reportedly recommending his national teammate for a move to North London, sources have told Turkish-Football.

Spurs’ recruitment department has actively scouted the 25-year-old forward following his transition to Süper Lig, viewing his physical aerial profile and high-intensity pressing as an ideal tactical fit for their frontline.

Tottenham Seek Central Striker Reinforcements

Roberto De Zerbi’s technical team is prioritizing an aggressive central target man capable of linking play and occupying central defenders to fix lingering goal-scoring inconsistencies.

With limited focal-point depth currently available beyond Dominic Solanke, Tottenham executives view Oh as an ideal candidate to integrate into Premier League action during the winter window.

Son Heung-min Inverted Role & Beşiktaş Stance

Son Heung-min has reportedly played a consulting role in recommending Oh’s tactical suitability, noting his development and suitability for English football’s physical demands.

Oh has one goal and two assists in 13 appaearances in all competitions this season for the Black Eagles.

However, Beşiktaş board members remain firm in their stance. Having invested €14 million to secure the South Korean international midway through last season, the Black Eagles are extremely reluctant to sanction a mid-season departure unless Tottenham submit a lucrative transfer offer when formal window negotiations open.