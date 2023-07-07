Galatasaray Demand €50m From Tottenham For Transfer Target Duo

Galatasaray are demanding a combined €50m (£43m) from Tottenham for Victor Nelsson and Sacha Boey according to Turkish journalist Zeki Uzundurukan told Transfer Plus.

The North London club has a keen interest in Nelsson, a 24-year-old Dutch centre-back who has been a regular starter for Galatasaray since joining the club from Copenhagen in 2020.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Nelsson has a release clause of €25m, which suggests that Galatasaray values the talented defender at a similar figure.

Tottenham are also interested in Boey, a 22-year-old right-back who has impressed in his two seasons at Galatasaray.

Boey has a contract with Galatasaray until 2024, but the club are willing to sell him for around €25m.

The combined price of €50m for Nelsson and Boey is a significant amount of money, but Tottenham could be open to meeting the Lions demands as they are looking to strengthen their defence ahead of the new season.

The potential departures of Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez would create room for additional defensive signings at Tottenham.

New manager Ange Postecoglou is keen to rebuild the team according to his vision, and strengthening the defence is likely to be a top priority in the upcoming weeks.

Galatasaray meanwhile, lifted the league title this season and booked a place in the Champions League.

Both players have over 24 months left on their contract and the Lions are under no pressure to sell unless it is for the right price.