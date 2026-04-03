Tottenham Target Okan Buruk: Galatasaray Counter with Bold Xavi Simons Proposal

The managerial merry-go-round between North London and Istanbul has taken a sensational turn. Following reports that Tottenham Hotspur have placed Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk at the top of their shortlist to replace Roberto De Zerbi, the Turkish champions have reportedly responded with a strategic counter-offer involving Dutch superstar Xavi Simons.

According to a high-profile report from Fanatik, the “Lions” are unwilling to part with their tactical mastermind without a fight, leading to a complex web of negotiations that could redefine the 2026 summer transfer window.

Spurs’ Pursuit of the “Turkish Guardiola”

Tottenham’s interest in Okan Buruk is no longer a secret. After leading Galatasaray to back-to-back Süper Lig titles and a deep run in the Champions League, Buruk’s “High-Frequency” attacking philosophy has caught the eye of Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

With Spurs currently struggling in the bottom half of the Premier League, the board sees Buruk as the man to restore the club’s “Identity” (Shakilah). However, Buruk—who is deeply settled in Istanbul—has expressed his Amanah (loyalty) to the Galatasaray project, making any potential move a difficult “sell” for the London side.

The “Xavi Simons” Counter-Move

In a surprising twist, Galatasaray management has reportedly used the interest in their coach to open a dialogue about Xavi Simons. The 22-year-old Dutch international, currently on the books at RB Leipzig (on loan from PSG), has been a long-term target for Tottenham.

Galatasaray’s board has reportedly suggested a “collaborative” transfer strategy:

The Proposal: If Tottenham successfully lures Okan Buruk to London, Galatasaray wants Spurs to facilitate or “clear the path” for the Turkish giants to secure Xavi Simons as his “parting gift” to the club.

The Vision: Galatasaray views Simons as the ultimate “Number 10” to lead their creative department alongside Victor Osimhen and Mohamed Salah (should the Liverpool deal materialize).

A Tactical Tug-of-War

For Galatasaray fans, the idea of losing Okan Buruk is a bitter pill to swallow. However, the prospect of landing a talent like Xavi Simons—valued at over €80 million—would be a monumental consolidation of their European ambitions.

Spurs, meanwhile, face a dilemma. While they desperately need a world-class coach like Buruk to steady the ship, losing out on a generational talent like Simons to a “Turkish rival” would be a significant blow to their long-term recruitment strategy.