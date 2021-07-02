Tottenham transfer boost as Newcastle United could be priced out of potential Ozan Kabak transfer

Newcastle United are interested in Turkey international defender Ozan Kabak according to The Athletic.

Per the source, the Magpies could, however, be priced out of the transfer as they believe he could be too expensive for their budget.

READ: Ozan Kabak bid classy farewell message to Liverpool ‘family’ after Reds decide against permanent transfer

This could come as a boost for Tottenham who are also eyeing the young defender according to Tutto Mercato.

Despite not having a manager Tottenham Director of Football Fabio Paratici is eyeing potential summer transfers and Kabak is reportedly on his list.

Additionally, SportBild report that Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen are also interested in the defender.

Kabak returned to Schalke 04 after his loan contract at Liverpool expired.

The 21-year-old spent the second half of the season on loan at the Reds and the Premier League club did have the option to permanently sign him for £18m but decided against the move.

Schalke are open to selling Kabak following relegation from the Bundesliga last season.

The club are reportedly awaiting offers for the young defender.

Kabak has Super Lig, Bundesliga, Premier League, Champions League and international football experience under his belt despite his young age.

In total the centre-back made 13 appearances in all competitions – across the Premier League and Champions League – for Liverpool.