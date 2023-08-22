Tottenham Want at Least €15m For Midfielder, Galatasaray Interested

Galatasaray are interested in signing Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele according to RMC journalist Fabrice Hawkins.

Ndombele is now available for transfer and Galatasaray are interested in signing him. Tottenham want between €15-20m for the midfielder.

Ndombele is also being linked with a move to Nottingham Forest, who have just been promoted to the Premier League.

However, it is thought that Ndombele would prefer to stay in London.

The journalist also reported that Fenerbahce were interested in him but that the deal stalled and that Rennes have been priced out of the market.

Hawkins tweeted: “Galatasaray is interested in Tanguy Ndombele.

“Tottenham wants to sell his midfield and would like to recover between 15 and 20M €.

“Rennes has inquired but it’s too expensive.

“Tanguy Ndombele pushed Fenerbahce back and should do the same with Nottingham Forest. He does not rule out staying in London.”

Ndombele, 25, is a France international who joined Tottenham from Lyon in 2019 for a club-record fee of £55m.

However, he has struggled to make an impact at Tottenham and has been loaned out to Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain in the past two seasons.

It is still unclear whether Ndombele will join Galatasaray or Nottingham Forest. However, it is clear that he is keen to leave Tottenham and find a new club where he can play regular football.