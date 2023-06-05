Tottenham Hotspur are serious about signing Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson, who impressed the Premier League club with his “fighting spirit” and “pace” according to the Takvim newspaper..

The 24-year-old Danish international played a key role in Galatasaray winning the Turkish Super Lig title last season, making 32 appearances in all competitions.

Sevilla came close to signing Nelsson last summer, but the defender opted to stay at Galatasaray for another season.

The La Liga side offered €15m last summer but Galatasaray have included a €25m release clause in Nelsson’s contract.

The Yellow-Reds have made it clear they will not accept offers below the release clause price.

Galatasaray are looking to replace Nelsson with Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu.

The 24-year-old Ghanaian international has been linked with a move to Galatasaray for several months.

Salisu has made 28 appearances for Southampton in all competitions this season.

The defender is valued around €18m according to the report but Galatasaray hope with Southampton being relegated to the Championship that they will be able to strike a deal.

Galatasaray were crowned Super Lig champions yesterday for the 23rd time and booked a place in the Champions League in the process.