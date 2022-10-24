Trabzonspor 1-0 Sivasspor: Reigning Super Lig champions return to winning ways

Trabzonspor returned to winning ways on Saturday after beating Sivasspor 1-0 at home in the Super Lig.

The reigning champions were quick off the mark with Marek Hamsik scoring on nine minutes.

Trojbodový Hamšov gól ⚽️✌️ Marek Hamšik strelil v sobotu svoj premiérový presný zásah v aktuálnej sezóne najvyššej tureckej súťaže 👣 Jeho Trabzonspor porazil v 11. kole na svojom štadión Sivasspor 1:0. pic.twitter.com/siJNk5p9JP — Jozef Kopčo (@jozef_kopco) October 22, 2022

The goal proved to be decisive and secured all three points for the home side.

The goal was Hamsik’s first in the Super Lig for the Black Sea based side this season. The victory comes after back-to-back draws for Trabzonspor and moved them into third place, just two points behind first-placed Fenerbahce.

The leaders do, however, have a game in hand and could extend their lead at the top to five points.

Trabzonspor play their final two Europa League games next as they have a game in hand in the Super Lig.

Trabzonspor take on Crvena Zvezda away and then face Ferencvaros at home in their final Group H game.

Trabzonspor are currently second in the group on six points, three behind leaders Ferencvaros.