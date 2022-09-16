Trabzonspor 2-1 Crvena zvezda: Trezeguet scores in first Europa League win

Trabzonspor beat Crvena Zvezda 2-1 at the Medical Park stadium in the Europa League Match Day 2 clash on Thursday.

The reigning Super Lig champions got off to a good start when Marek Hamsik opened the scoring on 16 minutes.

The Serbian side went into the half-time break a goal down and things got worse when they went a man down after Evans Kangwa was sent off for a second yellow card on 64 minutes.

And then things got even worse for the visitors after summer signing Trezeguet doubled Trabzonspor’s lead four minutes later.

Despite being down to 10 men Crvena Zvezda did manage to pull a goal back after Veljko Nikolic scored on 89 minutes but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation goal.

The victory took Trabzonspor into second place on three points, behind Ferencvaros who beat Monaco away in the other group game to extend their lead at the top of Group H taking their point tally to six.

The Serbian side meanwhile remain last in the group having failed to record a point in their opening two games.

Monaco finish the second round of games on three points, level with Trabzonspor who they face next in France on 6 October.