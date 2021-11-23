Trabzonspor 3-0 Gaziantep: Black Sea Storm win 6th game in a row

Trabzonspor beat Gaziantep 3-0 at the Medical Park stadium in the Super Lig on Monday.

Abdulkadir Omur opened the scoring for the home side on 19 minutes from a free-kick.

Djaniny doubled the lead just before half time after being assisted with a superb pass from Nwakaeme.

Trabzonspor were not done as Cornelius gave his side a three goal lead before half-time.

The Black Sea Storm won their 6th game in a row following the victory over Gaziantep.

As a result of winning the game Trabzonspor moved seven points clear at the top of the table over Hatayspor and Konyaspor who are tied on 26 points.

Trabzonspor have built up a healthy gap over their big four rivals; 10 points ahead of Fenerbahce, 12 ahead of Galatasaray and 13 ahead of Besiktas.

The Black Sea based side take on Karagumruk away from home next on 28 November.

Trabzonspor 3 – 0 Gaziantep FK

Stadium: Medical Park

Referee: Suat Arslanboğa, İsmail Şencan, Süleyman Özay

Trabzonspor: Arda Akbulut, Dorukhan Toköz (min. 87 Serkan Asan), Edgar, Vitor Hugo, Trondsen, Berat Özdemir (min. 81 Peres), Siopis, Abdülkadir Ömür (min. 81 Yusuf Sarı), Djaniny, Nwakaeme (min. 87 Yunus Mallı), Cornelius (min. 69 Denswil)

Gaziantep FK: Günay Güvenç, Oğuz Ceylan (min. 46 Sagal), Caulker, Djilobodji, Ertuğrul Ersoy, Tosca (min. 57 Mendyl), Doğan Erdoğan (min. 72 Yusuf Türk), Recep Niyaz (min. 81 Furkan Soyalp), Kitsiou, Maxim, Dicko (min. 73 Merkel)

Goals: min. 19 Abdülkadir Ömür, min. 42 Djaniny, min. 45 Cornelius (Trabzonspor)

Yellow Cards: min. 6 Dicko, min. 23 Ertuğrul Ersoy, min. 45 Maxim, min. 75 Djilobodji (Gaziantep FK)