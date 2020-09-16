Trabzonspor boss Eddie Newton reacts to Crystal Palace striker situation

Trabzonspor manager Eddie Newton has reacted to the Alexander Sorloth situation.

Sorloth has refused to return to Turkey and is currently in his home country Norway.

Newton said: “The board has made it very clear.

“We wanted him to stay on for another season. But after a few training sessions, we met a few times and he made it clear he does not want to be here.

“He wants to leave so it would be better for us to find a replacement.”

The powerful striker has an agreement with Trabzonspor to stay on for an additional season but there have been reports that he wants to leave.

Sorloth is technically a Crystal Palace player but he joined Trabzonspor on a two-year loan last season.

Palace do not have an option to recall and Trabzonspor have a €6m buy option.

The situation has been further complicated by the fact that Trabzonspor have yet to exercise their option.

Sorloth is contracted to Trabzonspor for another season and cannot breach his contract unless the Super Lig outfit agree.

Trabzonspor could technically make a profit on Sorloth by buying him and selling him.

Palace would end up only earning €6m if a transfer were to go ahead this summer.

Sorloth was directly involved in 44 goals last season scoring 33 and providing 11 assists in all competitions last term.