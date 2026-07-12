Trabzonspor Close in on Wolves Striker Tolu Arokodare

Trabzonspor are on the verge of completing a significant breakthrough in the summer transfer window as they close in on a deal to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Tolu Arokodare, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The Black Sea Storm have identified the towering Nigerian center-forward as their primary target to reinforce their frontline ahead of the upcoming Süper Lig campaign.

Negotiations between the clubs have advanced rapidly over the weekend, with Trabzonspor’s recruitment team altering their strategy to present an improved financial package.

The 25-year-old forward has already expressed a strong interest in a move to the Black Sea coast following productive exploratory discussions with club officials regarding his tactical role in the squad.

Structuring the Final Transfer Package

While Wolves initially held a firm stance on a premium permanent valuation, the clubs are understood to be finalizing a structured loan proposal with favorable purchase parameters. The architectural layout of the proposed transfer is designed to satisfy both sides:

The Loan Framework: Trabzonspor will pay an initial loan fee to bring the forward to Papara Park for the duration of the upcoming campaign.

The Buy Option Trigger: The agreement is expected to feature a conditional option to purchase worth approximately €8 million to €10 million, which will transform into a mandatory obligation based on goal contributions and team performance milestones.

Wages Protocol: The Super Lig outfit has reportedly agreed to cover the majority of the player’s weekly salary package to expedite a formal sign-off.

Adding Elite Physicality to the Frontline

Securing Arokodare represents a critical strategic move for Trabzonspor, who are desperate to secure an elite physical presence to replicate the goals of Paul Onuachu, amid heavy interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Standing at 6ft 4in, the former Genk and Amiens forward possesses the exact profile required to anchor the team’s attack and match the aerial dominance needed to challenge the domestic hegemony of the Istanbul giants.

The club’s sporting director is actively working to iron out the final paperwork details with Wolves intermediaries.

Trabzonspor are eager to finalize medical examinations within the week to ensure the Nigerian striker can integrate immediately into the pre-season training camp.