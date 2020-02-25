Club president wants €20-30m for Everton, Tottenham target – ‘One of three best keepers in Europe’

Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu has revealed that he expects to receive between €20-30m for star goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir.

Agaoglu stated that he believes Cakir is one of the best three goalkeepers in Europe.

Additionally, he underlined that while he does hope Cakir stays beyond the end of the season they have to decide who will be sold in order to put together a transfer budget for the summer.

“Our transfer budget will be determined by who is sold at the end of the season,” Agaoglu said.

“In my opinion Ugurcan Cakir is one of the three best goalkeepers in Europe and a huge prospect for Turkish football.

“We want €20-25m, it could be as high as €30m for him but of course we also hope he stays.”

Cakir has been closely linked with several clubs across Europe.

Most recently, the Fanatik newspaper reported that Everton, Tottenham and Liverpool sent scouts to Turkey to watch Cakir against Besiktas at the Vodafone Park stadium.

The game ended in a 2-2 draw keeping Trabzonspor temporarily top of the table.

The Claret-Blues do however, have a game in hand and will go top of the league if they beat Malatyaspor.