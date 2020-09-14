Trabzonspor confirm Tottenham want striker involved in 44 goals last season

Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu has confirmed that Tottenham want Alexander Sorloth.

Agaoglu revealed that Sorloth wants to leave. But it is complicated.

Speaking on the interest from Spurs he said: “Sorloth wants to go. But every player who wants to go, there is no world we say OK. Leipzig are interested and we meet with Tottenham.”

“We will act in Trabzonspor interests.”

Sorloth is technically a Crystal Palace player who joined Trabzonspor on a two-year loan last summer.

The Norway international is set to enter his second season on loan at the Super Lig outfit.

Sorloth has refused to return to Turkey and missed the opening game of the season which his side lost 3-1 against Besiktas.

Palace meanwhile, do not have an option to recall him.

Trabzonspor have a clause to sign Sorloth for €6m if he plays 50 percent of matches this season but they can also trigger the clause prematurely.

Technically the Turkish club could sign Sorloth and sell him for a profit but he is still officially a Palace player.

Due to the nature of the loan deal, Palace could, however, have to settle for a fee lower than what they would have got had he returned this summer.

Sorloth was directly involved in 44 goals last season, scoring 33 and providing 11 assists in all competitions.

The 24-year-old won the golden boot with 24 goals in the league.

Trabzonspor ended up winning the Turkish Cup and finishing the league as runners-up.

The Black Sea based side have been suspended from the Champions League due to failing to meet the terms of their Financial Fair Play agreement.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed he wants a striker.

He said: “Yes, I want, I need a striker, but I want to make it very, very clear that the club – the structure above me – knows that I need a striker and also wants a striker.

“Are we going to get one? I honestly believe so. For the balance of the squad, the team needs it because at this moment the squad is getting very balanced, with different options for different positions.”