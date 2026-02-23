Trabzonspor Considers “Radical Decision” Over Manchester United Loanee

The career of Andre Onana has hit another turbulent chapter as reports from Turkey suggest Trabzonspor is weighing up a “radical” change in goal following a disastrous run of form.

The Cameroonian international, currently on loan from Manchester United, appears to be haunted by the same inconsistencies that derailed his tenure at Old Trafford.

After losing his starting spot in England to Altay Bayindir and falling further down the pecking order following the arrival of Senne Lammens, Onana sought a fresh start in the Trendyol Süper Lig. However, the initial optimism surrounding his move has quickly evaporated.

A Season in Decline

Statistics tell a grim story for the 29-year-old shot-stopper. In 18 league appearances, Onana has managed only four clean sheets, conceding in nine of his last ten outings. The breaking point arrived during last week’s high-stakes clash against Fenerbahce, where Onana conceded three goals from just three shots on target, leaving the Trabzonspor faithful and local media in an uproar.

According to local outlet Kuzey Ekspres, Onana is now at the “center of a controversy” that has pushed the club to the brink of a sporting crisis.

The “Act Together” Ultimatum

The decline has prompted head coach Fatih Tekke to intervene. Reports indicate that a private meeting was held at the club’s training facilities, where Tekke issued a stern ultimatum to Onana, demanding he “get his act together” and recover both mentally and physically.

While Tekke is publicly offering a supportive hand—allegedly telling the keeper, “We trust you… everyone goes through unlucky periods”—the internal reality is far more cold. The club is reportedly ready to bench the high-profile loanee in favor of their reserve options if his “unrecognizable” performances continue.

The Financial and Future Burden

The situation is further complicated by the financial weight of the deal. Trabzonspor President Ertuğrul Doğan recently admitted that Onana’s significant wage packet makes a permanent transfer almost impossible.

This leaves Manchester United in a difficult position. Current indications suggest there is no room for Onana in Ruben Amorim’s long-term project. If he is sent back to Manchester this summer with his confidence shattered and his market value plummeting, United will face a major challenge in finding a buyer for a player once regarded as one of Europe’s elite.