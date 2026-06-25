Trabzonspor Edge Closer to Major Coup as Man United Transfer Nears Completion

Trendyol Süper Lig outfit Trabzonspor are on the verge of completing a blockbuster transfer, with Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana reportedly very close to joining the Black Sea Storm, sources have told Turkish-Football.

Negotiations between the Turkish club, the Premier League giants, and the Cameroonian international have progressed rapidly over the last 24 hours, and a formal agreement is now considered a mere formality.

The club’s management has been working tirelessly behind the scenes to finalize the intricate financial paperwork, and the official signing is said to be an imminent prospect.

The 30-year-old shot-stopper, who moved to Old Trafford from Inter Milan in a high-profile move, is prepared to embark on a new chapter in his career in Turkey.

Trabzonspor have identified Onana as the marquee signing needed to anchor their defensive line, completely overhaul their tactical build-up from the back, and signal their serious championship ambitions to their domestic rivals for the upcoming season.

Sources close to the board indicate that the complex personal terms, image rights, and contract durations have been largely agreed upon after intense deliberation. The club intends to make Onana one of the highest-paid players in the league, reflecting his status as an elite European goalkeeper.

Barring any unexpected last-minute complications during the final exchange of official legal documents between Manchester United and Trabzonspor, Onana is expected to travel to Turkey shortly.

He will fly into the country via a private jet to undergo his comprehensive medical examination before officially putting pen to paper in a grand signing ceremony. Fans are already preparing a massive welcome at the airport for what is being hailed as one of the most significant transfer coups in the club’s history.