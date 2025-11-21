Trabzonspor Extends Unbeaten Streak to Seven, But Draw with Alanyaspor Highlights Home Defensive Woes

Trabzonspor’s recent run of form continued in Week 12 of the Trendyol Super League, but their 1-1 draw with Corendon Alanyaspor—a match where they surrendered an early lead—has raised questions about their defensive discipline at home.

The Bordeaux-Blues managed to secure a point, bringing their total to 24, and extending their impressive unbeaten streak in official competitions to seven matches. However, the draw also stretched their winless run to two games.

A Game of Contrasts: Passing Precision vs. Defensive Leaks

The match against Alanyaspor was a study in paradox for Trabzonspor. On one hand, the team achieved its highest pass completion rate this season, finishing the match with 466 accurate passes. This statistical dominance was the highest passing average the club has recorded at home this season, suggesting superb ball retention.

On the other hand, the team’s defense was uncharacteristically generous. Trabzonspor allowed Alanyaspor an alarming 25 shots on goal—the most the team has conceded in a home match all season. It was the first draw between the two clubs in the Super League since September 2021.

Fatih Tekke’s Unbeaten Run

Under the management of Fatih Tekke, Trabzonspor has been on an upward trajectory since their 1-0 loss to Fenerbahçe in Week 5. The seven-match streak includes:

Gaziantep FK (1-1)

Fatih Karagümrük (4-3)

Kayserispor (4-0)

Çaykur Rizespor (2-1)

Eyüpspor (2-0)

Galatasaray (0-0)

Corendon Alanyaspor (1-1)

Following a four-day international break, the squad is set to regroup on Thursday, November 13th, to begin preparations for their upcoming away clash against RAMS Başakşehir. The focus will undoubtedly be on reconciling their attacking ambition and precise passing with a tightened-up defense on the road.