Trabzonspor Eyes Celtic Star Daizen Maeda in Ambitious January Window Move

Celtic’s dynamic winger Daizen Maeda has once again surfaced as a top target for Turkish Süper Lig side Trabzonspor, as manager Fatih Tekke looks to inject elite pace and work rate into his attacking unit.

According to reports from Trabzon-based outlet Taka Gazete, Maeda has been shortlisted alongside Stade de Reims star Keito Nakamura. While Tekke has reportedly given the “green light” for the club to explore a deal, the financial complexity of prying the Japanese international away from Glasgow remains a significant hurdle.

The Financial Stand-off

Celtic holds a strong negotiating position, with Maeda currently under contract until 2027. Reports in Türkiye estimate his market value at approximately €14 million, a figure the Scottish champions would likely demand in full before entertaining any formal discussions.

In contrast, Nakamura is valued at a more modest €8 million, making him the more “attainable” alternative if Trabzonspor’s board decides that Maeda’s price tag is beyond their current winter budget.

Celtic’s “Hands-Off” Stance

The landscape at Celtic Park has shifted since last summer. While sources suggested Maeda was open to a fresh challenge during the off-season, a move never materialized as the “Hoops” failed to secure a high-quality replacement in time.

Now, with new head coach Wilfried Nancy at the helm, the club’s stance has hardened. Nancy is understood to be determined to keep Maeda through the January window, recognizing his vital contribution to the squad. So far this season, the winger has justified that importance, racking up seven goals and six assists across 26 appearances, all while maintaining his trademark “relentless” defensive pressing.

Rival Interest and Shortlists

Trabzonspor is not the only club monitoring the situation. Local reports from Kuzey Ekspres indicate that Maeda’s name has also appeared on the radars of Everton, Fenerbahçe, and Beşiktaş. However, no formal bids have been lodged by these suitors as of yet.

Trabzonspor’s strategy appears to be one of cautious inquiry. The club reportedly plans to contact Celtic to establish the exact conditions of a potential transfer, but unless they are prepared to meet the heavy valuation set by the Scottish giants, a mid-season exit remains unlikely.

Practical Realities

For Celtic, a January sale would represent a major tactical disruption. Given the difficulty of finding and integrating a replacement during the winter break, the Glasgow club is expected to resist any approach unless an “irrefutable” offer is placed on the table. For now, Maeda appears set to remain a key figure in Nancy’s pursuit of domestic silverware.