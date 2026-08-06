Trabzonspor Finalize Contract Details and Set Stage for Historic Mohamed Salah Signing Ceremony

Trabzonspor are finalizing preparations for an unprecedented public signing ceremony to officially announce the transfer of global icon Mohamed Salah, with full contract parameters confirmed, sources have told Turkish-Football.

Following his arrival in Trabzon and successful completion of medical checks, the former Liverpool superstar is set to sign his multi-year agreement in front of tens of thousands of fans at Papara Park.

Contract Terms Breakdown

Trabzonspor management and Salah’s representatives reached full agreement across all financial and commercial terms, creating a record-breaking financial structure for Turkish football:

Contract Duration: A guaranteed 2-year agreement running through June 2028.

Annual Salary: A base salary of €17 million net per season.

Signing Bonus: An additional €5 million signing-on fee incorporated into the total deal package.

Merchandise Share: Salah receives 25% of all domestic jersey sales generated through TS Club retail channels.

Official Financial Breakdown

Parameter Contract Term Player Mohamed Salah Agreement Length 2 Years Base Salary €17,000,000 / year Signing Bonus €5,000,000 Total Guaranteed Value ~€22,000,000 Commercial Royalty 25% Domestic Shirt Sales Share

Ceremony Schedule & Stadium Access

The Black Sea club has confirmed that the signing ceremony will take place 19:30 local time at Papara Park. Stadium gates will be open free of charge to all Passolig cardholders, with club leadership encouraging supporters to attend in the new season’s kits.

Trabzonspor President Ertuğrul Doğan and Salah will sign the official documents live on stage before addressing the media in a joint press conference.