Trabzonspor Finalize €1.7 Million Move for Valencia Defender Cenk Özkaçar

Trabzonspor have taken a massive step toward reinforcing their backline for the upcoming campaign, securing a permanent transfer for Turkish international defender Cenk Özkaçar from Spanish La Liga outfit Valencia according to Sabah.

The 25-year-old center-back has officially traveled to Trabzon to complete his medical examinations and finalize his contract.

The Financial Package

The Black Sea Storm successfully reached a total agreement with Valencia to secure the defender on a permanent basis:

The Transfer Fee: Trabzonspor will pay a set figure of €1.7 million to the Spanish club to purchase his registration.

Rebuilding the Squad: Özkaçar represents the club’s 11th new addition of a highly active summer transfer campaign designed to reshape the team under their current ambitious project.

European Pedigree to the Defense

Özkaçar spent the 2025–26 campaign on loan in the German Bundesliga with FC Köln, where he accumulated valuable top-flight experience. During his season in Germany, the robust defender logged 27 competitive appearances.

Having also earned 9 caps for the Turkish National Team, Özkaçar brings proven international experience to Trabzonspor’s defensive ranks.

His arrival adds substantial physical presence, composure on the ball, and tactical maturity to the heart of the team’s defense as they prepare to battle for the Süper Lig title.