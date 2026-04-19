Trabzonspor Handed Major Boost as Paul Onuachu Nears Full Return

Trabzonspor’s push for a top-three finish has received a significant boost with the news that star striker Paul Onuachu is on the verge of a return to the starting lineup.

Back on the Grass

The Nigerian international has successfully moved into the final phase of his rehabilitation program. After sidelined by a persistent injury that hampered the team’s offensive rhythm over the last few weeks, Onuachu has begun individual training sessions on the pitch under the supervision of the club’s medical team.

A Critical Asset for Avcı

Head coach Abdullah Avcı has reportedly been closely monitoring the 2.01m forward’s progress. Onuachu’s absence was keenly felt in recent fixtures, where the “Storm” struggled to convert aerial dominance into goals. With 14 goals already to his name this season, his return is viewed as the “missing piece” for the club’s upcoming critical run in both the Süper Lig and the Ziraat Turkish Cup.

Technical staff are hoping to integrate Onuachu back into full team training by early next week. While he may not be risked for the full 90 minutes in the immediate fixture, he is expected to feature as a “special weapon” from the bench.

Contract Talks Looming

The injury update comes amid intensifying speculation regarding Onuachu’s long-term future in Trabzon. Currently on loan from Southampton, the striker has repeatedly expressed his happiness in the Black Sea region. The club’s management is reportedly preparing a formal offer to make his stay permanent, though much will depend on the final league standings and the player’s fitness levels through May.

Defensive Reinforcements

In addition to the positive news up front, the medical team also provided updates on the defensive line. Stefan Savic, who has also been dealing with minor fitness issues, is reportedly back to full strength, giving Avcı a nearly complete roster to choose from as the season reaches its climax.