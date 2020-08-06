Trabzonspor hold talks with Arsenal midfielder Elneny, confident agreement will be reached

Trabzonspor are in talks with Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny.

A Trabzonspor source revealed to Turkish-Football that talks with Elneny’s Turkish representative is underway over a loan move.

The Black Sea based side are willing to pay Elneny €1.5m next season which is less than what was paid to Badou Ndiaye.

Ndiaye will return to Stoke City following the end of his loan.

Elneny has another two years remaining on his Arsenal contract but he was struggling for playing time which is why he was loaned to Besiktas last season.

Trabzonspor manager Eddie Newton is keen on signing Elneny and has made the midfielder a transfer priority.

The 27-year-old has already settled into life in Turkey and has Premier League experience behind him.

Newton previously coached at Chelsea and is keen on bringing over players from the English top tier.

Besiktas have also been linked with Elneny but it looks unlikely that they will offer Trabzonspor competition.

Elneny did have an impressive season at Besiktas but he has taken the club to court for unpaid wages.

The Black Eagles face a FIFA lawsuit if they do not resolve the pay dispute.

Trabzonspor finished last season as Super Lig runners-up and won the Turkish Cup.