Trabzonspor in advanced talks with Arsenal over midfielder transfer

Trabzonspor are in advanced talks with Arsenal over the transfer of midfielder Mohamed Elneny.

A Trabzonspor source told Turkish-Football that negotiations have been progressing.

Newly appointed manager Eddie Newton is keen on completing the loan transfer as early as possible.

The Black Sea based side have held talks with Elneny’s representatives in Turkey.

Elneny is open to staying in Turkey if an agreement can be reached between Trabzonspor and Arsenal.

Trabzonspor have yet to strike a deal with the Premier League side over a loan fee and the wage structure.

Talks are ongoing and the Turkish side are confident they are favorites to sign the midfielder in Turkey.

Elneny is already settled in Turkey having spent last season on loan at Besiktas.

The 27-year-old was initially open to extending his loan deal with the Black Eagles earlier in the season until a pay dispute erupted.

Elneny has refused to discuss terms with Besiktas until his unpaid wages are paid in full.

The pay dispute is ongoing and derailed any plans the Black-Whites had for keeping the midfielder on next season.

Elneny still has two years left on his Arsenal contract.

Trabzonspor finished last season as runners-up and lifted the Turkish Cup.