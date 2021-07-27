Trabzonspor in talks with Crystal Palace midfielder, Qatar offer rejected

Trabzonspor are in talks with Crystal Palace midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the Super Lig outfit are keen on signing the defensive midfielder with head coach Abdullah Avci making him a transfer priority.

Trabzonspor president Ahmet Ağaoğlu reportedly held negotiations with Kouyate’s representatives over a two hour meeting.

Kouyate is open to leaving Palace and the Premier League club have made two defensive signings and appear to be keen on further additions this summer.

As a result Kouyate could be pushed down the pecking order and be given the green light to leave.

The Senegal international has one-year remaining on his contract and would move to Turkey if an agreement can be reached.

Kouyate wants to play in a European league and reportedly turned down a lucrative offer from Qatar.

The 31-year-old is demanding a €2m salary but Trabzonspor want to negotiate lower wages. If a compromise can be reached the transfer is expected to go ahead.

The defensive midfielder has never played in Turkey before but does have Turkish representatives.

Kouyate scored one goal in 37 appearances for Palace in all competitions last season.