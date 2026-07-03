Trabzonspor Informally Enquire Over Middlesbrough Attack Kingpin Morgan Whittaker

Turkish Süper Lig contenders Trabzonspor have initiated contact regarding a potential swoop for Middlesbrough’s star forward Morgan Whittaker. According to reports originally stemming from the British media and relayed by Turkish sports outlet Fotomaç, the Black Sea Storm have established preliminary contacts to gauge the player’s availability ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

While Trabzonspor have yet to submit a formal written bid, club executives are actively mapping out their primary offensive transfer targets. The 25-year-old Englishman’s exceptional tactical versatility has made him a highly coveted option for manager Abdullah Avcı’s technical staff.

A Star Campaign in the Championship

Whittaker enjoyed a spectacular individual year anchoring Middlesbrough’s frontline, frequently demonstrating why he is regarded as one of the most productive wingers outside the English top flight. Capable of playing across any position in the final third—including right-wing, second striker, and central attacking midfield—Whittaker’s dynamic performances earned him substantial individual recognition.

Appearances & Minutes: Featured in 43 competitive matches, starting 38 times while registering 3,007 minutes on the pitch.

Goal Contributions: Led Boro’s offensive output with an impressive haul of 14 goals and 7 assists .

Clinical Left Foot: Showcased elite finishing inside the box, with 13 of his 14 strikes converted utilizing his lethal left foot.

Accolades: Named to the EFL Championship Team of the Week on five separate occasions throughout the season.

The Financial Roadblock

Despite Trabzonspor’s strong admiration, finalizing a deal will present a colossal financial challenge. Whittaker is under a long-term contract at the Riverside Stadium until June 2029, and Middlesbrough manager Kim Hellberg heavily relies on the player as an indispensable pillar for their looming promotion push.

The player’s current market value is estimated at €18 million. Given that Middlesbrough are in no rush to sell their star asset, English sources suggest Boro will demand a premium package significantly north of that figure. This stance could potentially price out the Turkish side, whose record transfer fee stands at approximately £7.5 million.

Trabzonspor’s scouting team remains dedicated to targeting high-caliber profiles this window, and they are expected to evaluate whether to aggressively pursue Whittaker or switch focus to alternative options if Middlesbrough’s asking price remains completely immovable.