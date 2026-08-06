Trabzonspor Launch Ambitious Move for Darwin Nunez Following Mohamed Salah Transfer

Fresh off the marquee acquisition of Mohamed Salah, Trabzonspor have launched an ambitious pursuit for Al-Hilal striker Darwin Núñez, according to transfer updates reported by Fanatik.

The Trendyol Süper Lig club has formally approached the Saudi Pro League side to negotiate a season-long loan deal for the 27-year-old Uruguayan international.

Offer Details and Salary Structure

Trabzonspor’s management board has structured a substantial financial package to entice the forward to the Black Sea coast:

Proposed Salary: Trabzonspor have put forward a personal wage offer in the range of €7 million to €8 million net per season.

Transfer Format: The deal is structured as a one-year loan agreement .

Saudi Context: Having transferred from Liverpool to Al-Hilal in the summer of 2025 for €53 million, Núñez remains under contract in Riyadh until June 2028.

Key Player Profile & Financial Overview

Parameter Details Player Darwin Núñez 🇺🇾 Current Club Al-Hilal (Saudi Pro League) Target Club Trabzonspor (Trendyol Süper Lig) Proposed Terms Season-Long Loan Offered Annual Salary €7.0M – €8.0M Net Recent Performance 9 Goals, 5 Assists (24 Apps)

Broader Süper Lig Interest

Trabzonspor are not the only Turkish club monitoring the striker’s situation. Domestic rivals Beşiktaş and Fenerbahçe have both explored possibilities regarding Núñez in recent transfer windows as Al-Hilal evaluate squad adjustments ahead of the upcoming campaign.

However, Trabzonspor’s concrete offer positions them as strong contenders as club officials attempt to pair Núñez alongside Salah in an all-star front line at Papara Park.