Trabzonspor Launch Ambitious Move for Darwin Nunez Following Mohamed Salah Transfer

By
Emre Sarigul
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Trabzonspor's supporters hold red flares and flags during the UEFA Europa League Group D football match between FC Basel 1893 and Trabzonspor AS at the St. Jakob-Park Stadium in Basel on December 12, 2019. (Photo by STEFAN WERMUTH / AFP) (Photo by STEFAN WERMUTH/AFP via Getty Images)

Fresh off the marquee acquisition of Mohamed Salah, Trabzonspor have launched an ambitious pursuit for Al-Hilal striker Darwin Núñez, according to transfer updates reported by Fanatik.

The Trendyol Süper Lig club has formally approached the Saudi Pro League side to negotiate a season-long loan deal for the 27-year-old Uruguayan international.

Offer Details and Salary Structure

Trabzonspor’s management board has structured a substantial financial package to entice the forward to the Black Sea coast:

  • Proposed Salary: Trabzonspor have put forward a personal wage offer in the range of €7 million to €8 millionnet per season.

  • Transfer Format: The deal is structured as a one-year loan agreement.

  • Saudi Context: Having transferred from Liverpool to Al-Hilal in the summer of 2025 for €53 million, Núñez remains under contract in Riyadh until June 2028.

Key Player Profile & Financial Overview

Parameter Details
Player Darwin Núñez 🇺🇾
Current Club Al-Hilal (Saudi Pro League)
Target Club Trabzonspor (Trendyol Süper Lig)
Proposed Terms Season-Long Loan
Offered Annual Salary €7.0M – €8.0M Net
Recent Performance 9 Goals, 5 Assists (24 Apps)

Broader Süper Lig Interest

Trabzonspor are not the only Turkish club monitoring the striker’s situation. Domestic rivals Beşiktaş and Fenerbahçe have both explored possibilities regarding Núñez in recent transfer windows as Al-Hilal evaluate squad adjustments ahead of the upcoming campaign.

However, Trabzonspor’s concrete offer positions them as strong contenders as club officials attempt to pair Núñez alongside Salah in an all-star front line at Papara Park.