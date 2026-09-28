Trabzonspor Launch Pursuit for Berke Özer as Lille Hold Key Transfer Option

Trabzonspor have intensified their interest in Eyüpspor goalkeeper Berke Özer as the Black Sea outfit explore restructuring options between the posts ahead of upcoming transfer windows, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The 26-year-old shot-stopper has produced a string of commanding performances in the Süper Lig, drawing direct scouting attention from Trabzonspor management. However, any prospective deal remains contingent on a critical buy-back and first-refusal clause held by French Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille.

Lille Hold First-Refusal Lever on Özer

Lille embedded specific contractual mechanisms when Özer departed the French club for Eyüpspor. Under the current agreement, Lille retain the primary right to match any formal offer submitted by third-party suitors or trigger a pre-agreed repurchase figure.

Sources in France indicate that Lille’s technical committee are closely monitoring Özer’s development in Istanbul, considering whether to activate their option during the winter transfer window to bolster their own goalkeeping department.

Trabzonspor Weigh Goalkeeping Contingency

Trabzonspor’s technical staff view Özer as a ideal long-term target given his age, distribution under pressure, and proven domestic experience.

While the Black Sea Storm have initiated exploratory contacts with the player’s representatives, they remain aware that Lille’s decision will ultimately dictate the speed and feasibility of formal negotiations. Should the French club decline their first-refusal option, Trabzonspor are prepared to submit an official bid to Eyüpspor to secure the goalkeeper’s signature.