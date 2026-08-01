Trabzonspor Launch Sensational Move to Hijack Beşiktaş Target Mohamed Salah

In what could become one of the most remarkable transfer coups in Turkish football history, Trabzonspor have opened formal negotiations with Mohamed Salah following the collapse of his talks with Beşiktaş, according to reports from Fanatik.

The 34-year-old Egyptian icon, who is currently available as a high-profile free agent after concluding his nine-year tenure at Liverpool, has emerged as the marquee ambition for the Black Sea club ahead of the new Süper Lig season.

Beşiktaş Walk Away Over Financial Disagreements

Beşiktaş had previously spent weeks in prolonged negotiations with Salah’s camp, offering a two-year package worth €15 million annually. However, talks completely broke down after the Istanbul club rejected demands regarding agent commissions and excessive image rights percentage cuts from shirt sales.

With Beşiktaş officially walking away from the table, Trabzonspor moved quickly to take advantage of the opening.

€17M Guaranteed Wage Package

According to sources cited by Fanatik and journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, Trabzonspor executives formally met with Salah’s representative, Ramy Abbas, on August 1 to outline their contract offer:

Trabzonspor have tabled an ambitious €17 million guaranteed annual salary, exceeding Beşiktaş’s previous offer.

The Black Sea club has presented a multi-year package designed to make the Egyptian forward the highest-paid player in the Süper Lig.

Blockbuster Statement for Fatih Tekke’s Squad

Trabzonspor manager Fatih Tekke has prioritized high-caliber offensive additions as the team looks to challenge Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe for domestic honors this season.

While interest from Saudi Pro League clubs remains present, Trabzonspor’s direct opening proposal has put the Turkish side in firm contention to pull off a historic signing before the summer transfer window closes.