Trabzonspor make dramatic comeback to hold Galatasaray to draw

Trabzonspor made a comeback against Galatasaray to hold the Lions to a 2-2 draw at the Akyazi stadium.

The Lions got off to a great start with Emre Kilinc scoring a brace with goals on 20 minutes and then 33 minutes.

Galatasaray looked to be cruising towards a comfortable victory until Andreas Cornelius pulled one back for the home side just before half-time.

Anthony Nwakaeme then equalised for Trabzonspor on 62 minutes and the home side created a few more chances that could have seen them go onto win all three points.

The Yellow-Reds did however, manage to hold on to a draw and leave with a point.

A win for Trabzonspor would have taken them top of the table and the draw was the first time they had dropped points this season.

Galatasaray meanwhile, missed out on joining Besiktas, Trabzonspor, Fenerbahce and Konyaspor on 10 points following the draw.

The Lions find themselves on eight points after four games – drawing two and winning two.

The Istanbul giants kick off their European campaign next in the Europa League at home against Lazio on Thursday 16 September.