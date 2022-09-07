Trabzonspor make late bid for Everton winger

Trabzonspor have made a late offer for Everton winger Andros Townsend according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the reigning Super Lig champions want to push through a last-minute deal before the transfer window ends on Thursday.

READ: Why do online bettors often decide to punt on Turkish football teams?

The report claims that agents reached out to Trabzonspor regarding the availability of Townsend who is looking for an exit as he is struggling for playing time at Everton and wants first-team football this season.

Townsend is in the last year of his contract and the report claims that Trabzonspor want the England international for a suitable price.

The 31-year-old has been pushed down the pecking order at Everton following the transfer of Dwight McNeill and has yet to play a single minute of Premier League football this season.

Trabzonspor are the reigning Super Lig champions and will compete in the Europa League group stage this season.

The Black Sea based side are currently three points behind league leaders Besiktas.

The winger has three goals in 13 international caps for England.

In total Townsend has 25 goals and 35 assists in 264 Premier League appearances.