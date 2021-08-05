Trabzonspor make offer for Crystal Palace midfielder, Eagles give transfer green light if valuation is met

Trabzonspor have made an offer for Crystal Palace midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate a source close to the player told Turkish-Football.

The Black Sea based side have made a €2m bid for the defensive midfielder.

Palace have given the green light for the Ivory Coast international to leave this summer but want their valuation met.

The Eagles want between €3-4m for the 29-year-old who has 12 months remaining on his contract.

Trabzonspor face competition from Saudi Arabia but Kouyate wants to stay in a league playing European competition football.

Kouyate’s representatives are currently in Istanbul holding talks. If there is a breakthrough negotiations will be held in London with Palace.

Additionally, Kouyate would prefer to play in Istanbul and does have interest from Besiktas and Galatasaray.

The Super Lig giants have yet to make a concrete bid but have made enquiries and are expected to enter the race.

The main sticking point is that the Turkish sides interested in the midfielder are financially constrained following the pandemic and their debt situation.

They also know that Palace have not offered Kouyate a new contract so they would be able to enter direct talks in January to sign him as a free agent.

Kouyate scored one goal in 37 appearances for Palace in all competitions last season.