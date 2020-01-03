Trabzonspor Make Transfer Announcement Regarding Stoke City Midfielder Badou Ndiaye

Trabzonspor have reached an agreement with Stoke City midfielder Badou Ndiaye a source at the Super Lig club informed Turkish-Football.

The Black Sea based outfit will complete the transfer over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Ndiaye will join Trabzonspor on a six-month loan deal with an option to buy.

The Senegal international has already undergone a medical and is set to join the squad in training once the paperwork is completed.

Trabzonspor released a statement on the Public Disclosure Forum (KAP) today confirming talks with Stoke City over the loan transfer of Ndiaye.

The statement read: “Trabzonspor have entered formal talks with Stoke City over the transfer of Badou Ndiaye.”

The statement is a formality before announcing a transfer in Turkey.

Clubs listed on the stock exchange are obliged to disclose transfer talks before announcing a transfer.

Ndiaye is no stranger to Turkey having previously played for Osmanlispor before joining Galatasaray.

The 25-year-old returned to Galatasaray on loan and will being his second temporary move to Turkey over the next few days.