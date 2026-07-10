Trabzonspor Manager Fatih Tekke Outlines Commitment Amid Financial Realism

Trabzonspor manager Fatih Tekke has offered insight into his operational philosophy and the financial realities facing the Turkish Süper Lig club, emphasising a dedication to relentless effort over extravagant spending.

Tekke’s Philosophy: Dedication and Effort

Speaking on A Spor’s “Gündem Özel” programme, Tekke articulated his personal commitment to the success of Trabzonspor, stating his belief in continuous work and spiritual devotion.

“In my own world, there is no phrase ‘we will do this’,” Tekke explained.

He underscored his personal dedication, asserting: “I work 24/7. I pray. I do everything I can.”

Addressing Financial Expectations

The Trabzonspor boss also addressed the disparity in financial capabilities between his club and some of European football’s wealthiest teams, urging observers not to draw unrealistic comparisons.

“Let’s stop defining us by looking at others,” Tekke stated firmly. “Our situation is not like that. We are not there.”

He highlighted the significant financial constraints, pointing out: “We are not in a position to give €100-150 million for one player.”

Furthermore, Tekke clarified the club’s wage structure: “We are not in a position to give €10-15 million annual salary to a player. Don’t do this to us.”

Tekke’s comments underline a pragmatic approach to management, focusing on maximising the club’s existing resources and fostering a culture of hard work within the team, rather than competing in the high-stakes transfer market.