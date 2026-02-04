Trabzonspor Open Permanent Transfer Talks With Man United for Andre Onana

The future of André Onana is moving toward a permanent resolution, as Trabzonspor have initiated contact with Manchester United to secure the goalkeeper on a full-time basis following his successful loan spell, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The 29-year-old Cameroon international has enjoyed a dramatic career revival on the Black Sea coast since arriving in the summer of 2025. While his time at Old Trafford was marked by inconsistency and a loss of status to Senne Lammens, Onana has become an indispensable figure for the Turkish side, prompting the club’s board to pursue a definitive deal.

A Defining Break for Both Clubs

Manchester United are reportedly eager to facilitate the move as part of a broader summer overhaul. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League giants have already decided to move on from the shot-stopper permanently to free up wages and squad space for their own incoming targets.

“Who is going to leave the club for sure in the summer is Andre Onana,” he said on his Youtube channel. “Onana is on loan at Trabzonspor and Manchester United decision is already quite clear.

“Man United are not expected to continue with Onana next summer. So the idea is to part ways, to find a solution. There were many reports in England about a potential Inter return, I am not aware about that. His agents were in Milan, but they are a powerful agency, working on several deals and they were in Milan for seperate topics. Not for Inter move.

“There will be several clubs interested in Andre Onana, the player is going to assess all the options. What I can tell you today is that Onana is expected to leave Manchester United, to try a different experience. Let’s see what happens with Trabzonspor, if they try to sign him on a permanent contract, if that is going to be possible because of the finances. Andre Onana is expected to be one of the names for the summer transfer window.”

For Trabzonspor, keeping Onana is seen as a statement of intent. The goalkeeper has been instrumental in their push for European qualification, and his presence has solidified a defense that struggled prior to his arrival.

Negotiating the Valuation

While United are prepared to sell, the primary hurdle remains the transfer fee.

The Asking Price: United will look to recoup a significant amount of their original investment, though they are expected to be realistic given Onana’s surplus status in Manchester.

Trabzonspor’s Strategy: The Turkish club is banking on Onana’s desire to stay in a city where he has become a fan favorite. Reports from the region suggest the player has expressed high levels of satisfaction with his current environment, which could help lower the financial demands.

Wider Impact on United’s Goalkeeping Department

The permanent sale of Onana to Trabzonspor would signal the complete end of an era for United’s goalkeeping unit. With Altay Bayındır also expected to pursue a move for regular game time and veteran Tom Heaton nearing retirement, a successful deal with the Turkish side would allow United to completely rebuild their goalkeeping ranks from scratch this summer.

As the Turkish season enters its final stretch, both clubs are expected to intensify discussions to ensure a deal is finalized well before the summer window opens.