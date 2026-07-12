Trabzonspor Open Talks with Free Agent Bertrand Traore Amid Ajax Interest

Turkish Süper Lig club Trabzonspor have initiated discussions with the representatives of Bertrand Traoré, the Burkina Faso international winger whose contract with Sunderland recently expired, sources have told Turkish-Football.

Competition from Ajax

Trabzonspor, who are keen to bolster their wide attacking options ahead of the new season, face significant competition for Traoré’s signature.

Dutch giants Ajax are also understood to be in the running for the services of the 28-year-old former Chelsea and Aston Villa player.

Player Profile and Career

Traoré is available on a free transfer, making him an attractive prospect for clubs seeking to strengthen their squads without incurring transfer fees. His career has seen him play across several top European leagues:

Chelsea (2013-2017): Emerging from their academy, he made 16 senior appearances for the London club.

Emerging from their academy, he made 16 senior appearances for the London club. Ajax (loan, 2016-2017): Enjoyed a productive loan spell in the Eredivisie, scoring 13 goals in 39 games across all competitions.

Enjoyed a productive loan spell in the Eredivisie, scoring 13 goals in 39 games across all competitions. Lyon (2017-2020): Made a permanent move to France, featuring regularly and contributing to their attacking play.

Made a permanent move to France, featuring regularly and contributing to their attacking play. Aston Villa (2020-2023): Spent three seasons in the Premier League, providing width and attacking threat.

Spent three seasons in the Premier League, providing width and attacking threat. Sunderland (loan, 2023-2024): Concluded his spell in the Championship last season.

Trabzonspor’s pursuit of Traoré underscores their ambition to add experienced quality to their squad as they prepare for the upcoming campaign.