Trabzonspor Open Talks with Manchester United to Secure Andre Onana on Permanent Deal

Trabzonspor have initiated formal discussions with Manchester United to secure goalkeeper André Onana on a permanent transfer, with club president Ertuğrul Doğan eager to wrap up a deal before rival European suitors enter the frame ahead of the upcoming transfer window, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The Black Sea outfit are preparing a proposal in the region of €4 million to buy out the remaining two years of the Cameroonian international’s contract at Old Trafford, seeking to solidify their long-term project.

Onana originally made the move to Papara Park on loan following Uğurcan Çakır’s departure to Galatasaray, quickly re-establishing his form after a high-profile, turbulent spell in English football. The 30-year-old goalkeeper has emerged as a cornerstone of Trabzonspor’s defensive unit, delivering a string of authoritative performances in the Süper Lig and re-instilling long-awaited stability between the posts.

Having revitalized his career in Trabzon under immense pressure, Onana is understood to be thoroughly settled in the city and has communicated his desire to finalize a permanent stay to his representatives. Trabzonspor’s board hope the player’s explicit preference, combined with Manchester United’s eagerness to streamline their wage structure and clear fringe squad members, will allow talks to progress smoothly over the coming weeks.

By locking down Onana long-term, Trabzonspor aim to resolve their goalkeeping position for the foreseeable future, avoiding an unpredictable and inflated winter market while providing their technical staff with a proven, elite presence to anchor the backline for years to come.