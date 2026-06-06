Trabzonspor President Confirms Intensive Pursuit of Manchester United Keeper Andre Onana

Trabzonspor club president Ertuğrul Doğan has publicly declared that the Turkish side is actively negotiating to secure a permanent contract for Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana following his successful loan stint in the Süper Lig.

Speaking in an interview on the television channel HT Spor, Doğan provided a highly optimistic update regarding ongoing discussions with the 30-year-old Cameroonian international. He emphasized that the club’s leadership is fully prepared to make the necessary financial adjustments to get the transfer over the line.

“We’re meeting with Onana every day,” Doğan stated. “We won’t face any financial issues. We’ll make the necessary sacrifices. I don’t think we’ll encounter any hitches, but if we do, we’ll find another goalkeeper of the same quality.”

A Resurgent Season in Turkey

Onana originally arrived at the Black Sea club on a straight, season-long loan that lacked any pre-arranged purchase options or obligations. The temporary move materialized after the shot-stopper fell down the pecking order at Old Trafford, where young keeper Marten Lammens has firmly established himself as United’s preferred number one.

During his tenure in Turkey, Onana successfully revitalized his form:

Appearances: Featured in 33 matches across all competitive tournaments.

Defensive Record: Allowed just 40 goals while recording six clean sheets.

Impact: Impressed coaching staff and fans alike with his distinct blend of ball-playing ability and reflex saves.

Old Trafford Exit Looming

Manchester United originally bought Onana from Inter Milan in the summer of 2023 for a €51 million (£44 million) fee to replace longtime starter David de Gea. Although the goalkeeper still has two years remaining on his contract in England, United’s leadership is reportedly eager to capitalize on his rebuilt market value and permanently cash in this summer.

With United open to a sale and Trabzonspor explicitly stating they possess the capital to meet valuation demands, negotiations are expected to move quickly over the coming weeks.