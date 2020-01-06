Trabzonspor President Confirms Liverpool Offer For Turkey International

Liverpool have made an offer for Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir according to club president Ahmet Agaoglu.

The Reds have been linked with Cakir for months with reports from Turkey regularly claiming that the reigning Champions League title holders have been keeping tabs.

“There are offers for Cakir, we continue to receive offers. It’s been said Liverpool have made an offer,” Agaoglu said.

“So a team that is undefeated in the Premier League wants my keeper. In other words Liverpool’s goalkeeper is in my goal.”

Trabzonspor value the 23-year-old goalkeeper at €15m and he is under contract until 2024.

The 1.91m tall keeper has been first choice for Trabzonspor over the past two seasons.

The highly-rated goalkeeper was recently called up for the national team Euro 2020 Group H clash against Andorra where he kept a clean sheet and has two international caps for Turkey.

The Turkish national side conceded just three goals in 10 qualifier games keeping eight clean sheets in a group that included world champions France and Iceland.

Cakir is expected to make the Turkey squad for Euro 2020 this summer and was called up for nine of the 10 Group H qualifiers.

See More: Turkey 0-0 Iceland: Crescent-Stars Book Place In Euro 2020 After Keeping 7th Clean Sheet

Cakir rose through the youth ranks at Trabzonspor before establishing himself at 1461 Trabzon – Trabzonspor’s satellite club.

The young keeper was promoted to the senior side last November and has managed his place as first-choice shot-stopper in goal.

Cakir has conceded 18 goals and kept two clean sheets in the league this term.