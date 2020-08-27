Trabzonspor president confirms offers for Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth

Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu has confirmed offers for Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth.

“There are offers for Sorloth but they are far from what we want,” Agaoglu was quoted as saying by Turkish-Football.

“I won’t say who has made offers but we want more.

“Coronavirus has had an impact on the transfer market and this is reflected in what clubs are willing to offer. To make ends meet we have to sell a player we develop every season.”

What is odd is that Sorloth is only on loan at Trabzonspor.

Agaoglu does not reveal whether Trabzonspor received the offers or if Palace informed him.

Sorloth has an unusual transfer status. He is officially still a Palace player but the loan agreement does not give the Premier League club the option to recall him this summer.

The Norway international is contracted to another season on loan at Trabzonspor.

The Super Lig side have the option to buy Sorloth for €6m at any time over the course of the season.

Should they decide not to use their option he will return to his parent club.

However, offers must technically still be made to Palace until Trabzonspor buy out the option they have on the striker.

The Turkish side could buy Sorloth and sell him on for a profit but they won’t be able to directly negotiate any transfer dealings until they make his loan stay permanent.

Trabzonspor are in financial trouble and could dig themselves a deeper hole if they buy Sorloth without finding a club to sell him to for a profit.

That is the main reason the Claret-Blues have stalled buying the 24-year-old.

Form wise Sorloth was goal king last-term scoring 33 goals and providing 11 assists in all competitions.