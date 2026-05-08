Trabzonspor President Issues Public Plea to Secure Permanent Move for Man United’s André Onana

Trabzonspor President Ertuğrul Doğan has confirmed the club’s intent to sign Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana on a permanent basis, following a transformative loan spell that has seen the Cameroonian international rediscover his elite form in Turkey according to The Athletic.

Onana, who moved to the Black Sea region on a season-long loan last summer after a difficult period at Old Trafford, has become a fan favorite at Papara Park. His stock reached an all-time high in late April after a heroic performance in the Turkish Cup quarter-finals against Samsunspor, where he saved three penalties in a dramatic shootout to secure his side’s progression.

The President’s Stance

Doğan praised Onana’s integration into the squad and his professional conduct. “Onana’s career is already established. We like him, and he has integrated perfectly with the philosophy of our coach and management,” Doğan stated. “If the conditions are right, we want him to stay. However, the final decision will be Onana’s.”

The club’s hierarchy is reportedly impressed not only by his shot-stopping but also by his mentorship of younger goalkeepers. Doğan emphasized that the 30-year-old has “left his mark on the club’s history” regardless of the final outcome of summer negotiations.

The Financial Hurdle

Despite the mutual admiration, a permanent transfer remains complex. While earlier reports suggested a valuation of around €20 million, more recent updates from club officials indicate that Manchester United have increased their asking price to the €45m–€50m (£38m–£42m) range.

Trabzonspor vice-president Zeyyat Kafkas recently noted that while the club is eager to open talks, they must remain realistic about the financial “realities” of the Turkish market. However, insiders suggest that Turkey’s favorable tax regulations for athletes could help the club bridge the gap in wage demands if United lowers their transfer fee.

The Manchester United Perspective

For Manchester United, Onana’s resurgence in the Süper Lig is a strategic victory. Having fallen out of favor under former manager Ruben Amorim and being replaced by Senne Lammens, United sent Onana on loan specifically to rebuild his market value. With his contract at Old Trafford running until 2028, the Red Devils are in a strong position to hold out for a significant fee this summer.

A Career at a Crossroads

Reports suggest Onana is “very happy” in Turkey but remains open to a return to a major European league if the right project emerges. With Trabzonspor currently fighting for a top-three finish and silverware in the Turkish Cup, the goalkeeper’s priority remains the conclusion of the current campaign before deciding whether his future lies in Trabzon or a new challenge in Europe.