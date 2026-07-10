Trabzonspor Pursue Brentford Midfielder Yunus Emre Konak

Turkish Süper Lig side Trabzonspor are reportedly intensifying their efforts to sign Brentford’s promising midfielder, Yunus Emre Konak, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The Black Sea Storm have identified the highly rated 20-year-old as a priority summer target to inject dynamic energy into their central rotation and bolster their domestic title aspirations.

Negotiations between Trabzonspor and the Premier League club are actively ongoing, with the Turkish outfit’s sporting director understood to be personally driving the high-level discussions. At just 20, Konak is widely regarded as one of the most exciting young defensive anchors in the Turkish national team development pathway, having originally caught the eye with his impressive tactical maturity, physical resilience, and sharp ball-winning capabilities before his move to England.

However, the primary hurdle to finalizing the transfer remains the significant valuation demanded by Brentford. While discussions are progressing constructively, the West London side is holding firm on a premium fee for a player they still consider a bright long-term prospect for top-flight football. Trabzonspor remain locked in talks to restructure the financial package, working via intermediaries to find a creative compromise, such as a structured loan with an eventual obligation to buy.

Trabzonspor are desperate to finalize their squad hierarchy before the competitive season kicks off, and adding a talent of Konak’s profile would provide a crucial injection of youth and localized depth.

The promise of immediate first-team minutes and an undisputed starting role in Istanbul are being used as the primary incentives to convince the player. Dialogue remains open between the two boards, though the financial discrepancy must be bridged if the young midfielder is to seal his return to the Süper Lig stage.