Trabzonspor reach agreement Simunovic after being released by Celtic

Trabzonspor have reached an agreement in principle with defender Jozo Simunovic according to TRT Spor.

The Turkish state television and radio broadcaster claim that Simunovic is close to a move to the Black Sea Storm.

The report claims that Trabzonspor have agreed pretty much all terms with the defender.

Celtic released the defender this summer despite having the option to extend his deal by an additional 12 months.

The 1.91m defender joined Celtic from Dinamo Zagreb on a €7.5m move in 2015.

Simunovic has won five back to back titles with Celtic but did not play regularly last term.

The Croatia international scored one goal and provided one assist in 16 games for the Scottish giants last season.

Trabzonspor finished last season as runners-up and lifted the Turkish Cup trophy.

The Black Sea based side will not, however, compete in Europe as they have been banned after failing to meet their Financial Fair Play requirements.

Trabzonspor are managed by former Chelsea player and coach Eddie Newton.