Trabzonspor Reach Principle Agreement for Darwin Núñez as Black Sea Storm Target Another Marquee Signing

Trabzonspor are closing in on another blockbuster transfer after reaching an agreement in principle to sign Uruguayan striker Darwin Núñez from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal according to Fanatik.

Following the landmark arrival of Mohamed Salah, the Turkish outfit are pushing to reunite the former Liverpool teammates in the Süper Lig. Trabzonspor Vice President İbrahim Şahinkaya is set to travel to Saudi Arabia to conduct final talks with Al-Hilal executives, aiming to structure a loan deal with an initial €8 million offer.

Key Details of the Transfer Operation

Reunion Factor: The prospect of playing alongside close friend and former Anfield teammate Mohamed Salah was pivotal in convincing the 27-year-old forward to accept Trabzonspor’s proposal.

Proposed Deal: The Black Sea Storm are proposing a loan arrangement for Núñez, with negotiations actively progressing between the two clubs to finalize the financial breakdown.

Arrival Timeline: Should Trabzonspor finalize terms with Al-Hilal during this week’s meetings in Saudi Arabia, Núñez is expected to fly to Türkiye to complete his medical and sign contract papers.

Career Overview & Context

After transferring from Benfica to Liverpool in a high-profile move, the Uruguayan international made a €53 million transfer to Al-Hilal in August 2025. During his campaign in Saudi Arabia, Núñez featured in 24 official matches across all competitions, registering 9 goals and 5 assists.

Over his professional career spanning 306 appearances, Núñez has recorded 117 goals and 51 assists. His potential arrival would further solidify Trabzonspor’s ambition under head coach Fatih Tekke to challenge for the Süper Lig title.