Trabzonspor Ready to Push for Permanent Deal For Man United Keeper Andre Onana

Just weeks into his surprise loan spell with Turkish club Trabzonspor, goalkeeper André Onana has made a significant impact, prompting the club to already signal interest in retaining him beyond the initial agreement.

The Cameroon international, who found himself surplus to requirements at Manchester United—dropped in favor of Altay Bayindir and later seeing Senne Lammens recruited—needed a fresh start after a challenging period at Old Trafford.

Trabzonspor, a relatively unexpected destination given their seventh-place finish in the 2024-25 Turkish Super Lig and lack of European football, appears to be the perfect environment for the 2023 Champions League finalist to reset and get back to basics.

The transfer became viable as major European windows were closed, and the Turkish league offered a more appealing option than the rumored Saudi Pro League interest. A reported bonus structure that could double his United salary likely also sweetened the deal.

Instant Impact on the Black Sea Coast

Onana has been a Trabzonspor player for less than a month, yet his influence is already profound.

The club, based on Turkey’s northern Black Sea coastline, has communicated to the goalkeeper’s representatives that they would be delighted for him to stay at Papara Park beyond the June 2026 loan expiration, sources have told Turkish-Football.

In his four appearances to date, Trabzonspor has secured seven points out of a possible 12. While he has conceded five goals across three games, Onana has also kept two clean sheets, and his overall performances have been highly praised. Beyond his shot-stopping, sources claim Onana has quickly become a dressing room leader and adapted exceptionally well to his new environment.

Negotiation Looms for Man Utd

Crucially, Manchester United did not include an option or obligation to buy in the loan deal—unlike clauses attached to other United loanees like Rasmus Højlund (Napoli) and Marcus Rashford (Barcelona). This means that if Trabzonspor wants to make the move permanent, a new transfer fee will have to be negotiated from scratch.

This lack of a fixed fee presents a gamble for United. A continued return to his best form could drive Onana’s valuation sky-high, potentially pricing out Trabzonspor, whose transfer record sits under €7 million (£6 million). Conversely, if his early resurgence fades, United might struggle to recoup a respectable portion of the up to £47.2 million ($64 million) they paid for him in 2023.

Goalkeeping Future Unclear at Old Trafford

Back in Manchester, the goalkeeping situation remains fluid. Senne Lammens enjoyed a clean sheet in his delayed United debut, a routine 2-0 win over Sunderland, replacing the under-fire Bayindir. Manager Rúben Amorim insisted the change was merely “rotation,” but many fans now see no reason for Bayindir to return, given his recurrent struggles with aerial balls this season.

Further adding to the uncertainty, United has been curiously linked with Barcelona’s recovering captain, Marc-André ter Stegen. The German stopper, currently recuperating from back surgery, is reportedly seeking a move away from Catalonia following the signing of Joan García, with Newcastle and Tottenham also rumored to be interested.