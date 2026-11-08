Trabzonspor Revive Pursuit of Ipswich Town Midfielder Marcelino Núñez

Trabzonspor have reopened their pursuit of Chilean international midfielder Marcelino Núñez ahead of the January transfer window, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The 26-year-old playmaker is reportedly seeking a departure from Premier League side Ipswich Town after seeing his first-team opportunities dwindle, prompting the Black Sea giants to re-enter negotiations for a potential winter move.

Transfer Context & Player Situation

Despite scoring twice in the EFL Cup against Leicester City to open the campaign,Núñez has logged just 142 minutes across two Premier League appearances this season, remaining sidelined since August 30 against Manchester United.

Núñez arrived at Ipswich from Norwich City in August 2025 for €6.65 million,delivering three goals and nine assists in 36 matches last season to help secure Premier League promotion.

The Black Sea club are targeting a deep-lying playmaker with high pass distribution qualities. Núñez fits the creative No. 8 profile, though he requires defensive coverage alongside him in central midfield.

Financial Requirements & Squad Integration

Trabzonspor’s scouting department previously tracked the Chilean international before his move to Portman Road, and club officials remain keen to add a ball-distributing central midfielder who can transition play quickly into the final third.

Núñez remains under contract with Ipswich Town through June 30, 2029, with his market valuation currently estimated around €14 million following his move from Norwich City.

Given his current standing in the squad, Trabzonspor are evaluating both loan-to-buy and permanent transfer structures to test Ipswich’s stance once the January transfer window opens.