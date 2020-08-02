Trabzonspor set for talks with Arsenal over midfielder

Trabzonspor are set to hold talks with Arsenal over a loan deal for Mohamed Elneny.

A Trabzonspor source told Turkish-Football that Elneny is a target and that they are confident they will be able to land the deal.

Preliminary talks have already been held with his Turkish representative and they are happy to move forward to formal talks if Arsenal give the green light.

Trabzonspor face competition from Besiktas who Elneny spent the 2019-20 season on loan at, however, the Istanbul giants failed to pay him for his final few months.

It is unlikely that the Black Eagles would be able to even being negotiating a new deal until they resolve the pay dispute.

However, considering the financial situation Besiktas find themselves in the pay issue could drag on for some while longer.

Trabzonspor want a replacement for Badou Ndiaye who spent last season on loan from Stoke City.

The Black Sea based outfit are currently managed by Eddie Newton who was previously assistant manager at Chelsea.

Newton has close ties to England and guided Trabzonspor to the Turkish Cup trophy last week.

Elneny has another two years remaining on his contract but ended up moving to Besiktas on loan for more playing time.

Unless the Gunners have plans for Elneny next season he could end up spending next term on a temporary move as well.