Trabzonspor Shortlist Wolves Defender Nasser Djiga Ahead of January Transfer Window

Trabzonspor have identified Wolverhampton Wanderers center-back Nasser Djiga as a primary transfer target ahead of the upcoming winter window, looking to bolster their defensive line with English football talent, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The Black Sea giants are actively monitoring the 23-year-old Burkina Faso international, whose current market valuation sits at €8 million.

From Galatasaray Target to Championship Core

Wolverhampton originally secured Djiga’s signature in February 2025, beating out competition from Galatasaray to sign the defender on a long-term contract running through June 2030.

Following a successful 42-match loan spell at Rangers in Scotland, Djiga returned to Molineux and established himself as a key figure in Wolves’ defensive setup. The 23-year-old center-back has started six of Wolves’ opening seven Championship fixtures this season, alongside three domestic cup appearances.

Aerial Power and Recovery Pace Target for Fırtına

Trabzonspor’s recruitment team views Djiga’s physical profile—defined by aerial dominance and recovery speed—as an ideal fit for the physical demands of the Trendyol Süper Lig.

With Fırtına seeking long-term stability at the back, negotiations could hinge on whether Wolves are willing to sanction a mid-season departure while competing for promotion back to the Premier League.