Trabzonspor continued their preparations on Tuesday ahead of Thursday evening’s UEFA Conference League Matchday 4 away fixture against Bulgarian side CSKA Sofia.

Head coach Thomas Reis put the squad through their paces at the Mehmet Ali Yılmaz Training Facilities in Trabzon before the Black Sea storm travel to Bulgaria to conclude their matchday preparations.

Match Details Information Competition UEFA Conference League (League Phase – Matchday 4) Date Thursday, November 26, 2026 Kickoff 20:00 GMT Venue Bulgarska Armiya Stadium, Sofia

Training and Pre-Match Schedule

According to Turkish sports daily Fotomaç, Tuesday’s session under Reis began with physical warm-up drills before transitioning into rondo exercises and high-tempo small-sided games.

Trabzonspor will fly to Sofia ahead of Wednesday’s official pre-match schedule and will complete their final training session on Wednesday, November 25 at 17:00 GMT (19:00 local time) at the Bulgarska Armiya Stadium, where Thursday’s encounter will be played.

European Context and Recent Form

Trabzonspor enter Matchday 4 sitting on six points from their opening three Conference League fixtures, having recorded wins over KuPS (4–2) and Hearts (2–0) before suffering a narrow 1–0 home defeat to SC Freiburg earlier this month.Reis’s side also arrive in Bulgaria on the back of a 1–0 Süper Lig home victory over Eyüpspor on Sunday, secured by Ozan Tufan’s early opener.

CSKA Sofia, meanwhile, sit on one point from their first three League Phase outings and are seeking their first victory of the campaign when they host the Turkish side on Thursday night.

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