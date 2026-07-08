Trabzonspor submit loan offer for Wolves forward Tolu Arokodare

Trabzonspor have formalized their interest in Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Tolu Arokodare by submitting an official loan proposal for the Nigerian striker.

According to a report by Fotomac reporter Zeki Uzundurukan the Turkish Süper Lig club have moved swiftly to open structured discussions with Molineux officials. Having previously expressed an initial interest in the 25-year-old front man, the Black Sea outfit have now advanced their pursuit with a concrete opening bid.

Proposed transaction details

The structure of the deal presented by Trabzonspor centers on a temporary switch, though it remains subject to negotiation regarding financial components and potential performance clauses:

The loan framework: Trabzonspor are seeking a season-long loan arrangement to bring Arokodare to the Medical Park Arena.

Molineux stance: The hierarchy at Wolverhampton Wanderers are currently evaluating the proposal. While open to squad adjustments following a shift in tactical direction under the coaching staff, the club will determine if a temporary departure aligns with their broader valuation of the player.

Squad transition dynamics

Arokodare’s future has been the subject of ongoing speculation amid a broader offensive restructure at Wolves. With external interest mounting and parallel market movements dictating squad numbers, the forward’s camp is understood to be weighing options that offer consistent starting minutes.

The physical profiling of the Nigerian striker has long made him a target for various continental clubs seeking a robust focal point for their attack. Trabzonspor intend to maintain an active dialogue with Wolves executives over the coming days, aiming to find an agreement before the squad’s core pre-season preparations intensify.